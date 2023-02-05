NASCAR live updates: Coverage of heat races, last-chance qualifiers and the Clash at the Coliseum main event

Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Yardbarker
Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin
That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year. Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
NASCAR drivers discuss if the Clash at the Coliseum should become a points race in 2024
NASCAR drivers argue against the Clash at the Coliseum becoming a points race in place of Auto Club Speedway during the 2024 season.
HeySoCal
Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second
Martin Truex Jr. finished .786 of a second ahead of Austin Dillon Sunday evening to win the second edition of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Truex started second in the field of 27 and took the lead in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 126th lap on the 150-lap race on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval when Ryan Preece fell back because of an electrical issue.
Martin Truex Jr wins Clash at the Coliseum with Daytona 500 on the horizon
Martin Truex Jr found himself in first place at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday night, gaining momentum ahead of the Daytona 500.
retrofitmagazine.com
State Water Heaters Renews Partnership with Jeb Burton for 2023 NASCAR Season
State Water Heaters, a manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters, announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Jeb Burton for the 2023 NASCAR season. This year, Burton will partner with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport for the first time. For the 2023 season, Burton will be racing...
5 biggest NASCAR storylines entering the 2023 season
It's time to check out the five biggest storylines entering the 2023 NASCAR season with the Daytona 500 under two weeks away.
Yardbarker
Truex notches late dramatic victory in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
After enduring a difficult 2022 season mired with no victories and missing the Playoffs, Martin Truex Jr. responded back with vengeance by winning the second annual Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion from Mayetta, New Jersey, took...
Autoweek.com
Buddy Shuman and NASCAR's First International Race in 1952
Although NASCAR was seen in its early years as a sport of the Southeastern heartland, it has carried stock car racing to faraway shores. Japan, for example, and Mexico and Australia. It has made forays into Europe. In 1952, only five years after its organization, NASCAR took its first tentative...
