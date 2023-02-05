ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

State rests, defense takes over in Goplin murder trial

By JAMIE TAYLOR
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

After hearing testimony from law enforcement officers, a pathologist, DNA expert and people in Racine County who came into contact with Derek David Goplin or his son after he allegedly stabbed his mother, Susan Reese, to death at an Eighth Avenue residence Oct. 31, 2021, the state rested its case just before noon Friday.

Goplin, 39, is on trial for first degree intentional homicide (use of a deadly weapon) before Langlade count Circuit Court judge John Rhode. A jury pool of 15 people is hearing the case, with 12 going back to the jury room after closing arguments.

Goplin’s defense attorneys, Jessica Fehrenbach and Nicholas Grant Smith, argue that their client was defending his son and himself from his mother, who Goplin claims had repeatedly threatened to kill the child and was heading for the stairs to go after the boy when he intervened.

Langlade County District Attorney Kelly L. Hays, assisted by Assistant Attorney General Nathaniel E. Adamson on Thursday called Officer Nate Schweitzer of the Town of Waterford Police Department.

Schweitzer was the officer who secured Reese’s SUV at a boat landing after Goplin had been taken to a local hospital by someone who had found him in the car and thought he was ill.

The officer said that he stood by after securing the vehicle with evidence seals as it was towed to the WPD impound lot. He testified that Antigo police had requested the vehicle be impounded. A few days later, agents from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation came and searched the vehicle.

When the search was completed, Schweitzer said the DCI team placed their own seals on the car, and he noticed “bagged up several items from within the vehicle” that were in the back of the SUV.

Another officer testified that Goplin would not allow him to see or photograph any injuries he may have sustained in the scuffle with Reese that led to her being stabbed 11 times.

On Thursday afternoon, Kevin Scott, a DNA analyst with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, testified about the work he had done on the evidence he was sent for testing. The evidence ranged from clippings from two of Reese’s fingernails, along with clothing recovered from the SUV that Goplin had worn the afternoon of the stabbing, and the murder weapon.

Scott went through each item tested, explaining how the sample was obtained and what DNA evidence was found. In some cases, only DNA consistent to that of either Goplin or Reese were found on the items. On others, including on the knife, on Goplin’s clothing and shoes, “two person mixtures” were found that bore strong probabilities to be of the two.

Friday included testimony from Antigo Police Chief Dan Daley and Capt. Kyle Rustick. Sandwiched in between was testimony from a next door neighbor to Reese whose security cameras also covered her house presented video showing Goplin and son leaving about the time of Reeses death.

Two Waukesha motel workers who found Goplin’s son wandering the complex on Nov. 1 also testified as part of the state’s case.

After a short recess after the state rested at about 11:30 a.m., the defense called one witness, the hotel night manager who checked Goplin and his son in the evening of Oct. 31. She testified when the child was later brought to her when he was found wandering, she was the one who called police.

Rhode decided to end testimony for the day early at this point. The trial will resume with more defense testimony at 9 a.m. Monday.

Goplin faces life in prison if found guilty by the jury.

