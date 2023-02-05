ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

clarksonathletics.com

CU Men's Basketball Preview - vs. Ithaca/Rensselaer (2/10-11)

A significant class of seniors will be celebrating their final home games for the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team this weekend, as the Golden Knights host Ithaca College and Rensselaer on Friday and Saturday. The Series: Clarkson's opponents this weekend are at opposite ends of the spectrum in regards to...
POTSDAM, NY
clarksonathletics.com

2023 CU Women's Lacrosse Preview

Returning seven starters from a year ago, the Clarkson University Women's Lacrosse team is looking to return to the Liberty League Tournament for the fourth time in five seasons as the campaign begins its season on the last day of February. Although Ben Gaebel stepped down as head coach following...
POTSDAM, NY

