Haverford, PA

DLN local roundup: Malvern Prep basketball squad edges Penn Charter

The Malvern Prep basketball squad defeated Penn Charter, 70-68, Tuesday, with a strong second-half effort. The Friars trailed at halftime 34-26 but outscored Penn Charter 18-9 in the third quarter. Leading the way for Malvern Prep was Andrew Phillips (29 points, four treys, 11 points in the third quarter). Teammate Ryan Williams chipped in with 19 points (10-for-11 at the free throw line).
MALVERN, PA
Mercury roundup (Feb. 7): Perk Valley girls basketball finishes regular season 21-1

Highlights: Perk Valley wrapped up the regular season with a 21-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the District 1-6A rankings with a non-league win Tuesday over visiting Villa Maria, the No. 2 team in District 1-5A. Grace Galbavy led the Vikings with 21 points and Quinn Boettinger scored 18. Marah McHugh scored 10 for the Hurricanes (19-3). PV”s next game will be on Saturday in the PAC playoff semifinals.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
PAC Girls Basketball Final Six Preview: Spring-Ford looks for sixth straight conference crown

It’s not the road the Spring-Ford girls basketball team might choose, but it’s not an uncharted one. The five-time reigning Pioneer Athletic Conference champion Rams have sights set on No. 6 but it will require three wins over the next week, including an opening-round contest Thursday when the PAC championship tournament commences at Perkiomen Valley.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Lansdale Catholic gets first win over Archbishop Wood, moves into tie for PCL lead

WARMINSTER >> Olivia Boccella checked the numbers Tuesday. The Lansdale Catholic junior, a superb central defender in soccer and a sniper from long range in basketball, owned at least one win over every other PCL school except for one. Every time she had taken the pitch or stepped on the court against Archbishop Wood, she and her Crusaders teammates came out on the wrong end.
LANSDALE, PA
Main Line roundup: Radnor boys, Haverford girls basketball extend unbeaten streaks

Both the Radnor High School boys basketball team and the Haverford High School girls basketball squad each improved their records to 21-0 with impressive victories Feb. 2. The Raptors (15-0 in the Central League) defeated Marple Newtown, 60-36, led by Jackson Hicke (23 points, seven rebounds, two assists), Jackson Gaffney (11 points) and Charlie Thornton (10 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals). With one Central League game remaining (against Strath Haven Feb. 7), the Raptors were rated No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 5A power rankings.
HAVERFORD, PA
Henderson staves off Bishop Shanahan’s comeback bid

DOWNINGTOWN >> It is never too late to learn something about your team. And the second half of Tuesday’s regular season boys’ basketball finale revealed a lot about both West Chester Henderson and Bishop Shanahan. The visiting Warriors won it, 60-52, but not before having to absorb and...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Indoor Track & Field: Allen, Brown, 3 from EA win Ocean Breeze golds

Chester’s Damira Allen, Strath Haven’s Alexa Brown and Saige Forbes of Episcopal Academy earned gold medals in the girls varsity red meet at the Ocean Breeze Invitational Sunday. Allen won the 55 hurdles in 8.29 seconds, and the Clippers were third in the 4 x 200 relay (1:44.32)...
CHESTER, PA
PAC Boys Basketball Final Six Preview: Methacton-Perkiomen Valley, Pottstown-Norristown

The first round of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Final Six commences Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Spring-Ford. Perkiomen Valley gritted out three straight wins against Liberty opponents — including an upset of District 1 top-ranked Spring-Ford — to squeak by with the final wild card spot of the bracket and will take on No. 3 Methacton in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Springfield turns up defense in Central League playoff preview

SPRINGFIELD —There was hot pizza from Thunderbird and lots of homemade goodies in the cafeteria for a post-game party honoring Springfield’s senior players Tuesday night. Before they could feast, though, seniors Lexi Aaron, Taylor Hunyet, Kaitlyn Kearney, Anabel Kreydt, Mia Valero and Sophia Ward had to put on a show and defeat a much-improved Penncrest squad looking to make a good impression on the Cougars. The teams meet again Thursday, same time and location, in the quarterfinal round of the Central League tournament.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Haverford High School’s Kyle Given is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)

The senior co-captain has been a consistently productive swimmer the past few years for the perennially strong Fords. As a junior, he was a PIAA state championship qualifier in the 100 fly (51.37) and 100 back (52.53) and currently has district qualifying times for both events this winter, making him a four-year district qualifier in these two events. He was a first team All-Central League swimmer as a sophomore and junior. “He’s a hard worker and a terrific student-athlete,” said Haverford High School swimming head coach Matt Stewart of the Penn State-bound senior.
HAVERFORD, PA
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

