New Hampshire Bulletin

Why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign

The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee. President Biden weighed in […] The post Why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
CBS News

Pence postpones South Carolina trip because daughter is in labor

Former Vice President Mike Pence is postponing a trip to South Carolina Monday because his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, is in labor in California, according to a Pence adviser. The potential 2024 candidate was slated to visit the state on Monday for a roundtable with law enforcement in Charleston and a meet-and-greet organized by the Horry County Republican Party in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The trip would have been his ninth trip to the Palmetto State since leaving the White House in January 2021, and it would have taken place just nine days before the former governor of the state, Nikki Haley, is expected to...
Edy Zoo

South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property

COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
PhillyBite

8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
holycitysinner.com

Gov. McMaster Nominates Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Todd McCaffrey to be the Next Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs

Governor Henry McMaster today nominated Major General (Retired) Todd B. McCaffrey (right) to serve as the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McCaffery served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years including as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command. He will succeed Secretary William Grimsley.
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Daily Energy Insider

Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina

Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WCNC

Report: NC isn't preparing enough workforce-ready adults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina isn't preparing enough high school students or adults to work in the state's growing industries, according to a new report from MyFutureNC, a nonprofit that focuses on the state's educational attainment goals. As of 2021, North Carolina had an estimated 1,555,543 adults ages 25...
etxview.com

SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
