Why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign
The Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee. President Biden weighed in […] The post Why Democrats moved South Carolina to the start of the 2024 presidential campaign appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
Pence postpones South Carolina trip because daughter is in labor
Former Vice President Mike Pence is postponing a trip to South Carolina Monday because his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, is in labor in California, according to a Pence adviser. The potential 2024 candidate was slated to visit the state on Monday for a roundtable with law enforcement in Charleston and a meet-and-greet organized by the Horry County Republican Party in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The trip would have been his ninth trip to the Palmetto State since leaving the White House in January 2021, and it would have taken place just nine days before the former governor of the state, Nikki Haley, is expected to...
South Carolina takes a stand: Only American-Made flags allowed on public property
COLUMBIA, SC. - South Carolina legislators have introduced a new bill to ensure that all flags flown or purchased with public funds must be made in the United States. The bill, if passed, will add Section 10-1-164 to the South Carolina Code of Laws and enforce the usage of flags manufactured within the country in public buildings and on public grounds.
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but some stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in SC. South...
Gov. McMaster Nominates Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Todd McCaffrey to be the Next Secretary of S.C. Department of Veteran Affairs
Governor Henry McMaster today nominated Major General (Retired) Todd B. McCaffrey (right) to serve as the next Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McCaffery served in the U.S. Army for over 34 years including as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command. He will succeed Secretary William Grimsley.
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A Powerball ticket with PowerPlay sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000. The...
South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season
Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina
Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
South Carolina residents among millions urged by IRS to delay tax filings
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off of South Carolina's coast
The Chinese surveillance balloon that garnered both national and local attention last week, was shot down just off of South Carolina’s coast over the weekend.
Report: NC isn't preparing enough workforce-ready adults
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina isn't preparing enough high school students or adults to work in the state's growing industries, according to a new report from MyFutureNC, a nonprofit that focuses on the state's educational attainment goals. As of 2021, North Carolina had an estimated 1,555,543 adults ages 25...
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
