WTNH

Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
WATERTOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car

2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Trooper, firefighter struck on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when they were struck by another vehicle, according to state police. State police also told News […]
CROMWELL, CT
New Haven Independent

Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim

Advocates of ​“speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New details emerge about student assault at Phelps Gate

On Friday, Jan. 20, a female undergraduate student was assaulted by seven juveniles outside of Phelps Gate, across the street from the New Haven Green. The community was first alerted about the assault four days later, when Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell sent out a Public Safety Advisory email. Immediately afterwards, a screenshot of the email was posted on the anonymous chat app Fizz, to which the victim responded, thanking the Yale community for their support.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut

Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT

