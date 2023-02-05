On Friday, Jan. 20, a female undergraduate student was assaulted by seven juveniles outside of Phelps Gate, across the street from the New Haven Green. The community was first alerted about the assault four days later, when Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell sent out a Public Safety Advisory email. Immediately afterwards, a screenshot of the email was posted on the anonymous chat app Fizz, to which the victim responded, thanking the Yale community for their support.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO