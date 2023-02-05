Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Related
Hamden police: Student brought gun, high-capacity magazine to school
A student was arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun and high-capacity magazine to Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue.
Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car
2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Trooper, firefighter struck on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when they were struck by another vehicle, according to state police. State police also told News […]
Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim
Advocates of “speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
Hamden student charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school
HAMDEN, Conn — 18-year-old Khalil Davis-Yancey of Hamden appeared in a Meriden court on Wednesday after being charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school. "The risk to the public is great," said Hon. Thomas O'Keefe, a Connecticut Superior Court Judge. Hamden Police said they originally...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
Meriden swimming coach accused of recording student in locker room bathroom
A now-former high school swimming and diving coach in Meriden is accused of recording a girls locker room student in a girls' locker room bathroom at Platt High School.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Yale Daily News
New details emerge about student assault at Phelps Gate
On Friday, Jan. 20, a female undergraduate student was assaulted by seven juveniles outside of Phelps Gate, across the street from the New Haven Green. The community was first alerted about the assault four days later, when Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell sent out a Public Safety Advisory email. Immediately afterwards, a screenshot of the email was posted on the anonymous chat app Fizz, to which the victim responded, thanking the Yale community for their support.
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
NECN
Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut
Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
Man charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student, injured 2 others
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police arrested a man accused of hitting three Trinity College students, killing one of them last year. Police said on March 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street for the report of pedestrians struck by a car. When officers arrived, […]
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Comments / 0