FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- From winning the 2002 battle of the bands in high school to winning a Grammy, a Homewood-Flossmoor High School alumnus is creating a stir in the south suburbs.The Grammy winner, Christopher McBride, was still in Los Angeles celebrating Monday. But CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him over Zoom and reconnected him with a mentor who helped pave the way to his success. Gray asked McBride how it felt to be a Grammy winner."Man, it's surreal," he said. "I was completely caught off guard at the ceremony - screaming obscenities at my poor mother because...

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO