Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
tapinto.net
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Somerville Defeats Bridgewater-Raritan, 48-37
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Somerville built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 48-37 boys basketball victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. Bryce Pantozzi scored 13 points for the Panthers (6-14), who trailed, 25-13, at halftime. Bridgewater-Raritan will host Manville in a preliminary round game of the Somerset County Tournament on Thursday.
tapinto.net
Ice Hockey: Hunterdon Central Defeats Hillsborough, 6-2
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central ice hockey team scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Hillsborough on Monday. Robert Turnbull scored three goals for the Red Devils (8-4-5), who took the lead for good on a second-period goal by Winston Sweet with an assist from Max Simons.
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Reaches Sectional Semifinals
BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Before losing to Westfield in the semifinals, Bridgewater-Raritan's wrestling team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 5 tournament on Monday. The Panthers defeated Piscataway, 57-18, in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westfield in the semis, 43-22. BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN VS. PISCATAWAY. 120 Logan Levine...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court
CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
tapinto.net
Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition
Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
gamblingnews.com
Hard Rock Atlantic City Lucky Visitor Hits $1.5M Jackpot
On Monday, one customer of the venue was playing on Scientific Games’ Willy Wonka Dreamers of Dreams slot machine. But little did the person know that this visit will be life-changing. This is because the lucky gambler hit a wide area progressive slot machine jackpot. This jackpot paid out $1,511,911, instantly welcoming the lucky winner into the million-dollar club.
tapinto.net
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
Atlantic City Firefighters Considering ‘Vote Of No Confidence’
We have learned and confirmed that an emergency executive board meeting of the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters took place (last night) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The agenda featured a series of highly critical issues as follows:. Emails/OPRA Requests Being Denied. Direct Bargaining. Regressive Bargaining, Bad Faith. Retaliation, Discrimination and...
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
Atlantic City casinos to gun holders: Leave your firearms at home
People won’t be allowed to carry a gun inside an Atlantic City casino despite a recent order from a federal judge that dealt another blow to New Jersey’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions. The Casino Association of New Jersey announced Monday it will not permit guns in any...
15-year-old reported missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday. Geisi Martize-Cruz was last seen wearing black sandals, blue jeans and a black shirt. Police are asking the community to contact them if they have any information about her whereabouts. Police believe she may be in the area of Roebling Avenue. If you have any information, please call 609-989-4000. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
