Truth About Cars
Shadowy Ford F-150 Lightning Graphic Could Be a Powerful Electric Performance Concept
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been on sale for a while now, but it’s still nearly impossible to walk into a dealer and buy one without ordering and waiting a considerable amount of time. Despite rushing to meet demand, Ford’s still busy dreaming up new Lightning variants, including the performance concept it recently teased.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E gains several changes and updates over the 2022 model year. For 2022 model year, RWD was standard on California Route 1. Availability: available as fleet-only option for GT and GT Performance Edition. Addition of Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior color (paint code M7) Addition of Vapor...
motor1.com
See 2024 Ford Mustang's base model interior with separate display screens
It's true that we've already seen the interior of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. However, all of Ford's press photos showed higher-spec trim levels, with just a single digital rendering set aside to showcase a lower-trim pony. There are some notable differences to point out beyond just colours and materials, and now we can see how that plays out in the real world.
