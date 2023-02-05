Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu rise massively in latest WTA Finals Race Update
After an exciting week of tennis where Alycia Parks and Lin Zhu got their maiden WTA trophies, we have a new WTA Race update with the mentioned players rising the most. The WTA Race shows up which players would be at the WTA Finals if the season ended on that day and this one is rather interesting. We only saw a few events so there are a lot of players who had a breakthrough performance and probably won't be there at the end of the year. On top is Sabalenka as a grand slam champion with Rybakina closely behind.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys prevails in close encounter over Sloane Stephens in weekend exhibition match at Dallas Open
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys faced off against each other in the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the Dallas Open on Sunday. They kicked off the ATP 250 event, which will feature top talents including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was originally supposed to...
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina finally sees benefits of improved ranking but set for tough draw in second round at Abu Dhabi Open
Elena Rybakina finished the 2022 season outside the top-20 despite winning Wimbledon, a tournament that did not distribute points last Year. After the Australian Open, February brings the Middle East tournaments that have various points in contention. The run to the final who reached Rybakina in Melbourne, gave him 1,200 points and reached the top-10 for the first time in his career. Although the Kazakh won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the ban on Russian and Belarusian players led to the determination of the ATP and WTA that the tournament wouldn't distribute points.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff
Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Rankings: Frances Tiafoe reaches new career high, Lehecka, Shelton break into Top 50
There's been a bit of a shake-up in this week's ATP rankings as 11 players have attained new career milestones. Frances Tiafoe has moved up a spot to No. 14, securing a new career peak. He is participating in this week's Dallas Open, and a title would push him even higher up in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem pens note to fans after Davis Cup exit: "Some of my performances weren't what they should be"
Dominic Thiem was disappointed once more on the tennis courts as the Austrian player penned a letter to fans opening up about his most recent struggles. The Austrian faced Borna Coric in the Davis Cup losing the crucial match that allowed Croatia to advance past his country. It was the latest setback in a comeback attempt by Thiem that is yet to yield a notable result. He was compelled to share some words with fans following that loss writing on Instagram:
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
tennisuptodate.com
Monica Puig believes Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles - "Remember the reason why you started playing tennis in the first place"
Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig is certain British No.1 Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles and it’s ‘only a matter of time’. Raducanu remarkably won the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old to become the first player in the Open Era to win a major title as a qualifier as she also registered Britain’s first Grand Slam women’s singles trophy since 1977 in a fairy-tale victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
tennisuptodate.com
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennisuptodate.com
"Now I'm focusing on training hard and being humble": Muguruza on switching mindset after tough 2022
Garbine Muguruza is changing her mindset from gathering points to simply enjoying tennis again as she searches for good form which is eluding her lately. Muguruza saw her ranking drop dramatically after struggling to put together good performances and it created a very negative atmosphere in her camp. She was putting too much pressure on herself to start winning and it's not working. Wins are not coming and she's not enjoying what she's doing.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray tied with Tommy Haas for most wildcards received on ATP Tour since 1990 after receiving one for Dubai
Andy Murray has tied Tommy Haas for getting the most wild cards since 1990 after he got one more for the Dubai tennis event coming up. Murray's name was once in the news for the wrong reasons as the British player was questioned on his 'taking' of wild cards. While his ranking has improved quite, so much so that he doesn't really need wild cards that often anymore, Murray was questioned earlier in his comeback for his reliance on wild cards all the time.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Doha WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff (Last Update - 08-02)
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world Number One Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
Comments / 0