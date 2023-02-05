ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

hubison.com

Bowling Unable to Find Rhythm at the Griffin Classic

NEW CASTLE, Del. (February 5, 2023) – Howard University women's bowling team was unable to find its rhythm on the final day of the Griffin Classic, hosted by Chestnut Hill College. HU wrapped up the weekend with a 1-4 mark on Day Two. Howard dropped all four Baker matches...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Men’s Tennis Suffers First Setback at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (February 5, 2023) – Howard University men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the young season, falling on the road at Temple, 7-0, at the University of Pennsylvania. In doubles competition, Marin Delmas and Gregoire Barety defeated HU's top doubles squad of junior Justin Cadeau (West Orange,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hubison.com

Women’s Tennis Falls in Season Opener at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (February 5, 2023) – Howard University women's tennis team fell in its season opener at Temple, 5-2. Despite the loss, senior Alexandra Blackwell (Austin, Texas) and freshman Selah Stibbins (Minneapolis) picked up singles victories. After dropping set one, 3-6, the Texas native rebounded with a 6-4 win in...
WASHINGTON, DC
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

How close is red-hot Maryland basketball to being ranked again?

If you were hoping Maryland basketball would return to the national rankings thanks to its recent hot streak, well, no such luck. In fact, surprisingly, the Terps weren't close to the top 25. Maryland received 12 points in this week's AP Poll, the ninth-most in the 'Others receiving votes' ledger....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Blue Diamond railroad lasts only six months

A Cape Gazette subscriber recently shared this historical item showing a train schedule effective July 1, 1965. On that date, the Blue Diamond took its maiden voyage on the Pennsylvania Railroad from Delmar north to Wilmington. The two-car train was pulled by a Baldwin diesel electric locomotive engineered by Chester L. Nibblett of Laurel. The train left Delmar at 5:56 a.m. and arrived in Wilmington by 8:20 a.m. Stops were made in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Dover, Clayton and Middletown. At 5:20 p.m., the Blue Diamond returned on the same route, arriving in Delmar at 7:44 p.m.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Feeling Bad For Bubba Wallace

The NASCAR World was feeling bad for Bubba Wallace on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver had a chance to podium at the Clash at the Coliseum, but he was spun out by Austin Dillon toward the end of the short track race "Austin Dillon spins Bubba Wallace with seven laps to go, ending Wallace's ...
DOVER, DE
OnlyInYourState

The Historic Town In Delaware That Comes Alive During The Winter Season

With cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the 1700s, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping back in time when you visit New Castle, Delaware. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River and just six miles south of Wilmington, this small but historic town has a highly walkable downtown and plenty of charm, making it a great destination any time of the year. But it’s when the chill of winter arrives in the air that New Castle really comes alive.
NEW CASTLE, DE

