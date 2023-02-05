Read full article on original website
hubison.com
Bowling Unable to Find Rhythm at the Griffin Classic
NEW CASTLE, Del. (February 5, 2023) – Howard University women's bowling team was unable to find its rhythm on the final day of the Griffin Classic, hosted by Chestnut Hill College. HU wrapped up the weekend with a 1-4 mark on Day Two. Howard dropped all four Baker matches...
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Historic win for Chichester earns Del Val title, may knock Chester out of playoffs
CHESTER — Chichester’s boys basketball team arrived at the Fred Pickett Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday evening with its share of the Del Val Championship secure, and with its postseason fate secure, no matter what transpired over the next 32 minutes. Both were statements that their hosts couldn’t make.
WUSA
Howard University basketball unveils new uniforms for Black History Month
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are rolling out new jerseys to celebrate Black History Month. The new Jordan brand jerseys are black with green and red accents. "The Mecca" is written across the chest in red script. Howard University got the nickname, "The Mecca" because it is historically...
hubison.com
Men’s Tennis Suffers First Setback at Temple
PHILADELPHIA (February 5, 2023) – Howard University men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the young season, falling on the road at Temple, 7-0, at the University of Pennsylvania. In doubles competition, Marin Delmas and Gregoire Barety defeated HU's top doubles squad of junior Justin Cadeau (West Orange,...
hubison.com
Women’s Tennis Falls in Season Opener at Temple
PHILADELPHIA (February 5, 2023) – Howard University women's tennis team fell in its season opener at Temple, 5-2. Despite the loss, senior Alexandra Blackwell (Austin, Texas) and freshman Selah Stibbins (Minneapolis) picked up singles victories. After dropping set one, 3-6, the Texas native rebounded with a 6-4 win in...
West Virginia native to be the first black woman to coach in the big game
(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first black woman to coach in the big game Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022. Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of […]
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
247Sports
How close is red-hot Maryland basketball to being ranked again?
If you were hoping Maryland basketball would return to the national rankings thanks to its recent hot streak, well, no such luck. In fact, surprisingly, the Terps weren't close to the top 25. Maryland received 12 points in this week's AP Poll, the ninth-most in the 'Others receiving votes' ledger....
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Cape Gazette
Blue Diamond railroad lasts only six months
A Cape Gazette subscriber recently shared this historical item showing a train schedule effective July 1, 1965. On that date, the Blue Diamond took its maiden voyage on the Pennsylvania Railroad from Delmar north to Wilmington. The two-car train was pulled by a Baldwin diesel electric locomotive engineered by Chester L. Nibblett of Laurel. The train left Delmar at 5:56 a.m. and arrived in Wilmington by 8:20 a.m. Stops were made in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Dover, Clayton and Middletown. At 5:20 p.m., the Blue Diamond returned on the same route, arriving in Delmar at 7:44 p.m.
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
Look: NASCAR World Feeling Bad For Bubba Wallace
The NASCAR World was feeling bad for Bubba Wallace on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver had a chance to podium at the Clash at the Coliseum, but he was spun out by Austin Dillon toward the end of the short track race "Austin Dillon spins Bubba Wallace with seven laps to go, ending Wallace's ...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
OnlyInYourState
The Historic Town In Delaware That Comes Alive During The Winter Season
With cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the 1700s, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping back in time when you visit New Castle, Delaware. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River and just six miles south of Wilmington, this small but historic town has a highly walkable downtown and plenty of charm, making it a great destination any time of the year. But it’s when the chill of winter arrives in the air that New Castle really comes alive.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
