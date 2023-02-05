Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle
A man accused of threatening construction workers with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Tuesday, according to Bellevue Police. Police said the 74-year-old man was armed when he started threatening construction workers at the 1100 block of 106th Avenue Northeast at 4:20 p.m. The incident prompted a significant response from the...
Seattle Police investigating after finding man dead in Rainier Valley apartment
Seattle Detectives are investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment in Rainier Valley on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a possible dead person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly dead, the report said. Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Capitol Hill
The Seattle Police Department reported that the woman injured in the hit-and-run has died. An elderly woman was critically injured Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Capitol Hill. According to the Seattle Police Department, at 4:45 p.m., several 911 callers reported a hit-and-run crash between a car and a pedestrian...
Seattle’s ‘Howe Street Stairs’ location of alleged female assaults
Emily, a woman who frequently jogs throughout Seattle, said she was punched in the face during her run near Capitol Hill’s “Howe Street Stairs” Friday morning. She said a stranger was staring at her and when she passed him, he followed her, grabbed her, and assaulted her.
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County
A suspect has been arrested by Pierce County Sheriff‘s deputies after attempting to hijack the car of a 70-year-old man. Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving a false statement. Bail was set at $250,000. According...
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
1 killed, 2 injured after man driving forklift causes multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle
A woman was killed on Tuesday evening after a man on a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision in north Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Suspect arrested in South Lake Union rape of woman in apartment
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in South Lake Union on Saturday night. The Seattle Police Department got a call at 7:23 p.m. on Saturday night that a 36-year-old woman had been raped by a man in her apartment. The...
Seattle Police 2022 crime report shows increase in murders, violent crime
A newly-released report from the Seattle Police Department shows violent crime hit a 15-year high in 2022. The number of homicides also rose by 24%, with 55 lives lost last year, most of those by gunfire. That surpasses the numbers in 2020, when 53 people were murdered, a 25-year high for the city.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning
The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
q13fox.com
Marysville Police looking to ID 2 suspects who broke into Won's Asian Market
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The owners of Won’s Asian Market in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects who broke into their store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The store has only been operating for about eight months. As soon as the two...
Chronicle
Man Reportedly Fired Shots Into the Air in Thurston County, Police Say
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning. About 11:40 a.m., the man fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.
