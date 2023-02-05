Seattle Detectives are investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment in Rainier Valley on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a possible dead person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly dead, the report said. Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO