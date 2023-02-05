ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Cowboys Earn Tie Breaker Win Over No. 8 Missouri

The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated its second top-10 opponent in a row with a 17-16 win over No. 8 Missouri Sunday that came to the third tiebreaker criteria of total match points scored. With both teams winning five matches, four by decision and a major decision by Missouri's Keegan...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Diocese Of Tulsa And Eastern Oklahoma Celebrates 50 Years

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma is kicking off its year-long 50th anniversary celebration this week. Leaders within the diocese said in its Jubilee Year, the diocese will have a series of events to bring the community together and grow in faith. Feb. 7 marks the diocese's 50th anniversary.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement

Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
TULSA, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
TULSA, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK

Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy