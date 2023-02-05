Boys Basketball: Union Beats West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in OT

UNION, NJ -- Playing for the fourth time in five days, the Union boys basketball team went overtime to defeat West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, on Saturday.

Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points and sank seven of 10 free throws for Union (11-9), which was 22 for 30 overall from the foul line.

Riley Flood connected for 19 points for the Farmers, who were playing just 18 hours after completing their game against Cranford Friday evening. Union went 2-2 in its four games this week.



