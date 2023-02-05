ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago groups rally for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. Here’s how to donate.

As the death toll from devastating earthquakes exceeds 5,000 in Syria and Turkey, Chicago-area cultural and medical organizations are collecting funds and supplies for earthquake victims. Monday’s earthquake flattened entire towns across more than 200 miles, the Associated Press reported. Amidst freezing winter temperatures, many residents are still trapped...
