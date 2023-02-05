Read full article on original website
WNDU
Former Rep. Fred Upton’s documents meant for Michigan’s archives delivered to Ohio State
(WNDU) - Several boxes of former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton’s policy papers ended up in rival territory. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Upton donated material from his 18 terms in Congress to the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. But movers brought those boxes to the Ohio Public Policy Archives at Ohio State University in late January.
fox2detroit.com
Granholm: EV battery plants, union jobs, and Michigan will be mentioned in Biden SOTU
FOX 2 (WJBK) - In Tuesday's State of the Union Address - the topic of Michigan should come up. At least that's what former Governor, now Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says. The first Michigan topic: Incentives for building battery plants for electric vehicles. "There's now, as a result of...
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
Arab American News
Governor Whitmer and Democratic leaders announce largest tax break for Michiganders in decades
LANSING — Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate showcased the Lowering MI Costs Plan. This plan will deliver the largest tax breaks to Michiganders in decade as it rolls back the retirement tax, promotes the working families tax and distributes inflation relief checks to every taxpayer.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
Opinion: To fix public schools, Michigan must do these 9 things
Our children and grandchildren are facing a true public education crisis. Michigan’s overall student performance is falling farther and faster than leading education states, tumbling in key subject areas such as third-grade reading. The pandemic has exacerbated long-term trends, and the results have been most dire for students who long been the most underserved: rural students, students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and students with disabilities.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Whitmer, GOP still at odds over tax relief
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is offering a one-time $180 rebate check to every taxpayer in the state.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
cityofflint.com
ACI Plastics invests $10 million in new state-of-the-art recycled plastics processing facility
Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy joined with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Genesee County state legislators and business leaders to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. ACI Plastics invested over $10 million in the new facility. ACI Plastics also announced...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
publicnewsservice.org
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
9 Republican lawmakers lead anti-vaccine rally at Pfizer headquarters
PORTAGE, MI — At the Pfizer headquarters on Monday, Feb. 6, protesters brought a truck with a digital sign, reading: “Dear Pfizer employees - Follow your conscience! We stand with you! Share your stories!”. The truck offered an email address for Pfizer employees to speak on a condition...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans to Send the Biggest Inflation Relief Checks to all Taxpayers in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic lawmakers announced on Friday that they plan to send the biggest inflation relief checks to all taxpayers in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Send Biggest Inflation Relief Checks. All taxpayers in the state of Michigan could receive the biggest inflation relief checks...
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
WLNS
'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan
Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
