Camden Eastside Edges Out Egg Harbor in Battle by the Bay

South Jersey's Camden Eastside defeated Egg Harbor Township in the final minutes of the opening game in the Battle By the Bay showcase at Atlantic City High on February 4. In a matchup in which the lead changed hands often, Jeremiah Bright led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points to help the No. 3 Tigers prevail over No. 10 Egg Harbor and improve their record to 12-3.

"It was a tough, gritty game," said Eastside coach Kenny Avent. "We're entering that time in the season that no matter how you get the win, you got to get the win, whether it's pretty or it's ugly." He said he's told his team to approach every game now with "a playoff mindset"--meaning that if they lose, the season's over.

Next up for Eastside is a home game against Paulsboro on February 6.
















































































