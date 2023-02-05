ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 1-10 against the Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
