NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
TRADE OFFICIAL: Nets And Kings Complete Deal
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings completed a trade.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
TODAY.com
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I could care less’ about getting an apology from the NBA
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was a gifted basketball player whose decision to protest racial injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem was met with swift retribution and a shortening of his promising NBA career. The electrifying Abdul-Rauf, who was born Chris Jackson, was a star at Louisiana State University, where...
Paul Pierce Finally Admits LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I've Never Acknowledged You As A King, But You Truly The King."
Paul Pierce has finally given his arch-rival LeBron James his flowers after James' all-time scoring record achievement.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins rips apart Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden's time together with the Brooklyn Nets.
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Candace Parker on What It Means to be the First Woman to Call the NBA All-Star Game
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker reflected on her pioneering role, her decision to join the Aces, the Kyrie Irving trade and working with Shaq.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Lakers are trying to land two veterans without giving up first-round picks.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, And Savannah James Congratulate LeBron On Becoming The NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
The James family shared their thoughts on watching LeBron James become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
TMZ.com
LeBron James, Lakers Hit L.A. Hotspot To Celebrate Record-Breaking Night
The celebration of LeBron James' new scoring record Tuesday night didn't end at Crypto.com Arena .... several of the Lakers star's teammates -- as well as a host of other celebs -- were seen hitting an L.A. hotspot after the game to keep the party for the King rollin'. Patrick...
The airport incident that convinced Steve Francis not to play for the Vancouver Grizzlies
Steve Francis tried hard to reconsider playing for the Vancouver Grizzlies — the team that drafted him.
