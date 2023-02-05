Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis
This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
wymt.com
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
wymt.com
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years. “Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.
wymt.com
Business leaders meet in Pike County to discuss economic issues
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders and members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (SEKC) met in Pikeville on Tuesday to discuss economic issues plaguing the healthcare industry across the country. “We have people from education, local government, healthcare, just a great representation of the community,” said SEKC President...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
wymt.com
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
wklw.com
1 Person Killed in Pike Co Crash on U.S. 23
According to the Pikeville Police Dept., U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon near the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. Officials said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue. No arrests are expected to be made.
mountain-topmedia.com
PMC surgeon installs first ‘smart’ knee implant
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center continues to utilize advanced tools and techniques, and the dedicated team at the Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Institute is no exception. On Monday, Feb. 6, PMC Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first smart knee implant. The Orthopedic Surgery and...
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
WKYT 27
Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
WSAZ
Fatal crash shuts down road
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fatal crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line. A person has died in a crash, according to Wayne County Emergency Management. Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on WV-152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash
UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night. The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
Comments / 0