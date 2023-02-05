ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

wymt.com

Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
APPALACHIA, VA
Southerly

Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis

This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years. “Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.
wymt.com

Business leaders meet in Pike County to discuss economic issues

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders and members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (SEKC) met in Pikeville on Tuesday to discuss economic issues plaguing the healthcare industry across the country. “We have people from education, local government, healthcare, just a great representation of the community,” said SEKC President...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wklw.com

mountain-topmedia.com

PMC surgeon installs first ‘smart’ knee implant

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center continues to utilize advanced tools and techniques, and the dedicated team at the Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Institute is no exception. On Monday, Feb. 6, PMC Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first smart knee implant. The Orthopedic Surgery and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WTVQ

Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL

A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
ASHLAND, KY
WKYT 27

Man identified in deadly Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County on Friday. Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall says Glenn Edward Bays of Harold was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. after the shooting along U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. Kentucky State Police...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fatal crash shuts down road

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fatal crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line. A person has died in a crash, according to Wayne County Emergency Management. Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on WV-152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night.  The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

