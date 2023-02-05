ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

KRON4 News

Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives.  The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
thelog.com

Bizarre Facts: Strange Bone Washes Ashore in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO— Shorelines are often littered with driftwood and other trash and treasures that wash ashore. But one item caught the eye of beachgoer Elke Teichmann when she spotted something unusual looking on the sand of Fort Funston beach. The recent storms that California has been experiencing bring everything...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Explore Over 50 Vendors At This Gigantic Crystal Fair In SF

The Crystal Fair Marketplace will soon touch down in San Francisco! This giant event brings over 50 vendors to San Francisco and Walnut Creek on select weekends through November. Peruse thousands of crystals, minerals, geodes, beads, and gems while learning about their properties from the best local and international curators. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with healers, psychics, aura readers, and masseuses. The first rendition of the SF Crystal Fair will take place from 10am-6pm on Saturday, March 11; and from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 12. Admission to the fair is $14 for all guests over 12, and is good for both days. It all goes down at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, located at 1199 9th Avenue. Some of the vendors on the roster for SF’s March marketplace include Altar Space, a metaphysical supply store based in Texas; Scents by the Bay, a Pleasanton store specializing in candles, essential oils, and crystals; Jaya Moksha, which creates handmade boho jewelry, and Zen Zone Healing, an online candle store based in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PP

9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots

There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
SAN JOSE, CA

