Animal shelters running out of room, adoption fees waived
If you’re looking for a pet, now is your chance to save a life and save money The Contra Costa County Animal Services says more than 100 of dogs and cats they need to find homes for, or at least foster homes. To help you help the pets, officials said they are going to waive […]
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions due to overcrowded shelters
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for the month of February in an effort to alleviate overcrowded shelters. The agency is looking to clear kennel space with the county shelter at or near capacity, according to a press release from CCAS. The agency is also seeking […]
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Euthanasia’: How a Vet Shortage Impacts Animal Welfare in San Francisco
In a given year, San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) will help anywhere from 6,000-9,000 animals. In 2021 and 2022, 1,974 dogs, 2,232 cats and 2,485 other creatures ranging from giant bunnies to domestic pigeons hopped through ACC’s doors. It’s a tall order. SFACC is the city’s sole...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in Santa Clara Co. suspected fentanyl overdoses, sheriff says
The fentanyl crisis continues to claim the lives of those who are using the dangerous drug, and leaders in the South Bay want to stop overdoses at the source after three men were found dead from suspected fentanyl use.
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake
SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
thelog.com
Bizarre Facts: Strange Bone Washes Ashore in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO— Shorelines are often littered with driftwood and other trash and treasures that wash ashore. But one item caught the eye of beachgoer Elke Teichmann when she spotted something unusual looking on the sand of Fort Funston beach. The recent storms that California has been experiencing bring everything...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
KTVU FOX 2
'No recourse:' Catalytic converter thieves hit victims over and over in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Curt Schacker got into his Toyota Prius earlier this month outside his home in Oakland and heard an abrasively loud road from underneath his car. After having his catalytic converter stolen five previous times, he knew exactly what had happened. "It's just a very sinking feeling," Schacker...
DoorDash, Uber Eats can now charge SF restaurants more for delivery
"The ugly truth is you do have to partner with these delivery services."
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
Explore Over 50 Vendors At This Gigantic Crystal Fair In SF
The Crystal Fair Marketplace will soon touch down in San Francisco! This giant event brings over 50 vendors to San Francisco and Walnut Creek on select weekends through November. Peruse thousands of crystals, minerals, geodes, beads, and gems while learning about their properties from the best local and international curators. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with healers, psychics, aura readers, and masseuses. The first rendition of the SF Crystal Fair will take place from 10am-6pm on Saturday, March 11; and from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 12. Admission to the fair is $14 for all guests over 12, and is good for both days. It all goes down at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, located at 1199 9th Avenue. Some of the vendors on the roster for SF’s March marketplace include Altar Space, a metaphysical supply store based in Texas; Scents by the Bay, a Pleasanton store specializing in candles, essential oils, and crystals; Jaya Moksha, which creates handmade boho jewelry, and Zen Zone Healing, an online candle store based in the Bay Area.
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest Spots
There are plenty of haunted places in America, and not all of them are located at a creepy old cabin in the woods. In fact, some of the most frightening spots are right in the middle of a large city. Many people tend to think that ghosts and other paranormal entities can only be found in old buildings or remote locations. However, there are some very eerie locations right here in our own backyards (no pun intended). We’ll take you on a tour through America’s spookiest spots to visit if you’re looking for something a bit more sinister than a standard hike. From famous hotels and houses to prisons and asylums, read on to learn about 9 haunted locations across the country that will give you goosebumps.
