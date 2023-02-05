Mass. Girls HS Hockey: Duxbury Gets Upper Hand In D2 Showdown, Downs Archbishop Williams In Battle Of Unbeatens, 4-1

Read full article on original website
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Rhode Island HS Hockey – Highlights: Hendricken Drops MSC; Portsmouth Stays Hot
– Hendricken took down Mount St. Charles 5-1 to open February and remains the top team in Division 1. After a scoreless first, Nate Marshall (2), Griffin Cain and James Carrara all potted goals for a 4-0 lead after two. Antonio Lombardi opened the scoring in the third for MSC, but Aiden Ferriera capped things off. Colin Murray made 17 saves in the win and Cael Schneider had 25 stops despite the loss.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High principal: ‘Disturbing’ attendee behavior at home basketball game reportedly included racial slurs
Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum has informed the Wellesley High School community of reports from Friday night’s boys’ home basketball game that players on the Weymouth team were subjected to racial slurs from the stands as well as other unruly behavior by attendees. A racial incident...
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Turnto10.com
Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to boost Southern New England tourism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The 124th Army-Navy game is coming to New England for the first time this year. The historic football game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in December of 2023. The aim to bring the national-level game to New England has been in the...
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
thisweekinworcester.com
Green Hill Golf Course Opens Driving Range for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Green Hill Municipal Golf Course has opened their driving range for the 2023 season. The range is open weekdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. Once the course reopens, the range will be open seven days a week. Here are prices for the driving range:. Small Bucket...
BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
whdh.com
Mass. casinos under scrutiny for potentially breaking sports betting rules
Two Massachusetts casinos are under scrutiny for possibly breaking sports betting rules. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it is investigating Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor to see if they violated rules on which events can and can’t be wagered on. So far, the casinos have not commented.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
An Open Letter to the News Station That Thinks New Englanders Don’t Care About Sports
It used to be “Why can’t we get players like that?” But now for one New England local news broadcast, it’s, “Why can’t we get sports, entertainment, or fun of any kind?”. According to a report by Boston.com’s Chad Finn, Boston’s legendary Channel 4,...
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
