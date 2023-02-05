Now that the calendar has turned to February, NBA teams are jostling for playoff positioning with the trade deadline imminent and the All-Star break around the corner. Although the 2022 NBA Draft class has been relatively underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, several teams have expressed interest in trading veteran players to give rookies more chances to develop down the stretch. Walker Kessler is the only rookie who ranks in the top 120 players in nine-cat, per-game value, while a cold spell over the last few weeks has pushed Keegan Murray down the board.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO