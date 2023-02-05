ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV

Fantasy Basketball NBA Rookie Report: Trade deadline could create more chances for draft class

Now that the calendar has turned to February, NBA teams are jostling for playoff positioning with the trade deadline imminent and the All-Star break around the corner. Although the 2022 NBA Draft class has been relatively underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, several teams have expressed interest in trading veteran players to give rookies more chances to develop down the stretch. Walker Kessler is the only rookie who ranks in the top 120 players in nine-cat, per-game value, while a cold spell over the last few weeks has pushed Keegan Murray down the board.
IOWA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA

