“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
WFTV
LeBron James scoring record: Lakers star makes history as the NBA's all-time leading scorer
LeBron James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar hit a stepback fadeaway bucket near the end of the third quarter of their game Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He passed Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring mark of 38,387 career points.
WFTV
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Here are his top fantasy performances (based on real-life buckets scored)
The throne has a new King. LeBron James etched his name in the annals of NBA history as the new all-time leading points scorer on late Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. After 38 years of dominance by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James has taken the crown, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step on the court.
WFTV
Fantasy Basketball NBA Rookie Report: Trade deadline could create more chances for draft class
Now that the calendar has turned to February, NBA teams are jostling for playoff positioning with the trade deadline imminent and the All-Star break around the corner. Although the 2022 NBA Draft class has been relatively underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, several teams have expressed interest in trading veteran players to give rookies more chances to develop down the stretch. Walker Kessler is the only rookie who ranks in the top 120 players in nine-cat, per-game value, while a cold spell over the last few weeks has pushed Keegan Murray down the board.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
