FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
WBKO
Commissioner Quarles celebrates February as Lamb Month in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky sheep and lamb producers joined Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles in Lexington today to commemorate February as Lamb Month in Kentucky. “Sheep are an excellent livestock option for many Kentucky farms and add to our state’s agricultural diversity,” Quarles said. “Packed with protein, lamb...
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
lanereport.com
New COO at Lexington Clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
Answered: Your must-dos for visitors in Lexington, KY
Bookmark this story for your out-of-town guests.
wbontv.com
Property at exit 83 set to give City of Richmond competitive edge
The City of Richmond has finalized a purchase option on 600 acres of property located off I-75 at Exit 83. This option gives the city the opportunity to attract and retain large manufacturing investments as the tract of land is prepared to meet the needs of future manufacturing interests. The...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lexington
Seeking For the excellent hotel entire list in the Lexington city, you are in the exact place. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction link from your place, with Support Number, address, estimate people reviews, Website...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
fox56news.com
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want to do about it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year. Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what …. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s most recent report said there are about 3,000 car accidents related to deer collision, per year.
fox56news.com
Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
