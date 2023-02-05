ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
gotodestinations.com

Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Commissioner Quarles celebrates February as Lamb Month in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky sheep and lamb producers joined Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles in Lexington today to commemorate February as Lamb Month in Kentucky. “Sheep are an excellent livestock option for many Kentucky farms and add to our state’s agricultural diversity,” Quarles said. “Packed with protein, lamb...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

New COO at Lexington Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Property at exit 83 set to give City of Richmond competitive edge

The City of Richmond has finalized a purchase option on 600 acres of property located off I-75 at Exit 83. This option gives the city the opportunity to attract and retain large manufacturing investments as the tract of land is prepared to meet the needs of future manufacturing interests. The...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lexington

Seeking For the excellent hotel entire list in the Lexington city, you are in the exact place. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction link from your place, with Support Number, address, estimate people reviews, Website...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

