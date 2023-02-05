ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Editorial: Let's make school, community safety our #1 priority

Fear turned to relief for students, staff and families across Vermont this week after authorities determined a series of 'school threats' were all a hoax. And while the threats are unfounded, the anxiety the situation can cause is very real. With more than 20 schools and thousands of families impacted,...
VERMONT STATE

