Warm weekend ahead, as temperatures could reach 60 by Thursday in Vermont
A sunny and warm weekend will usher in a brief period of unseasonably warm weather next week, as temperatures could exceed 50 and even 60 degrees in parts of Northern New York and Vermont. After a brief round of snow showers on Friday night into Saturday morning, the rest of...
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are unsafe for recreating, officials say
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials from multiple state agencies, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police, are advising people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions. This comes after an angler died after falling through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, and two...
Otters at New Hampshire aquarium paint Valentine's Day cards for guests
BARTLETT, N.H. — A group of otters in New Hampshire are creating a series of one-of-a-kind painted Valentine's Day cards in an adorable effort to spread holiday cheer to aquarium visitors. Staff from the Living Shores Aquarium shared photos and videos of otters Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly & Saco,...
Editorial: Let's make school, community safety our #1 priority
Fear turned to relief for students, staff and families across Vermont this week after authorities determined a series of 'school threats' were all a hoax. And while the threats are unfounded, the anxiety the situation can cause is very real. With more than 20 schools and thousands of families impacted,...
Vermonter calls on Apple to allow SMS texting on iPads, without needing an iPhone or third-party app
THETFORD, Vt. — Owen Dybvig, 21, is a bright, charismatic and funny young man who relies on his iPad to communicate. "Without it, I can only answer yes or no questions," said Dybvig. He has cerebral palsy, and ever since he received his Apple iPad a few months ago,...
New Hampshire lawmakers consider obscenity bill with focus on books
A new house bill in New Hampshire will focus on which books children have access to as lawmakers grapple with the state's rules on obsenity. The sponsor of the bill says New Hampshire's obscenity laws need to be stronger, and proposes removing an exemption for K-12 schools. Opponents to the...
Vermont senators working on bill to extend protections for reproductive, gender-affirming procedures
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Throughout the week, state senators heard testimony that revolved around a bill that would make reproductive procedures and gender-affirming services legally protected in Vermont. "At this time in a mounting crisis of child and adolescent mental health care, it is essential that care for gender diverse...
Vermont State Police launch internal investigation into allegations of racism, misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an internal investigation into allegations that off-duty troopers posted racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs while playing an online party game. The story broke this afternoon on VT Digger and involves a group of troopers based in Windham County. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison has now...
