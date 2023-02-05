ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance

The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance.  Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Martin Truex Jr. Went From Racing for His Dad's Team to Making Millions in the Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. sure has come a long way in the past two decades. In 2000, when he was only 20 years old, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was renting a home from Dale Earnhardt Jr., his teammate at the time, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Six years later, Truex bought the $1.5 million, 8,220 square-foot home outright. Now, at the age of 42, Truex is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He's clearly found a way to make a living doing this whole racing thing. Needless to say, Truex will never need to rent ever again.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
racer.com

INSIGHT: Why Ford and Red Bull have a huge mountain to climb

Red Bull’s newly-announced partnership with Ford for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit project represents the best of both worlds. Red Bull has caught its white whale through a deal earning it significant money, brand prestige and technical support without losing control of its own propulsion destiny. Now, the focus is on the really difficult part – actually producing a competitive engine package.
racer.com

Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery

Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
racer.com

Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023

Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
AUSTIN, TX
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, February 8

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.

