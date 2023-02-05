Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Bubba Wallace crashes into Austin Dillon under caution (Video)
Watch the video as Bubba Wallace retaliates on Austin Dillon in the Clash at the LA Coliseum. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring inside the Los Angeles Coliseum brought drama to stock car racing. With 10 laps to go, Austin Dillon ran 2nd as Bubba...
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Denny Hamlin Needed Oxygen on the Plane Ride Back Home After Busch Light Clash
A new NASCAR season and there might be the same old problems. Denny Hamlin talked about feeling sick after the Clash. On his plane ride back, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not feel too well and had a rough night. While talking on the first episode of his new...
Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors
Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far... The post Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance
The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance. Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with ...
Martin Truex Jr. Went From Racing for His Dad's Team to Making Millions in the Cup Series
Martin Truex Jr. sure has come a long way in the past two decades. In 2000, when he was only 20 years old, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was renting a home from Dale Earnhardt Jr., his teammate at the time, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Six years later, Truex bought the $1.5 million, 8,220 square-foot home outright. Now, at the age of 42, Truex is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He's clearly found a way to make a living doing this whole racing thing. Needless to say, Truex will never need to rent ever again.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
WATCH: Bubba Wallace Bumps Team Owner Denny Hamlin to Take the Lead at Busch Light Clash
Don’t look now, Bubba Wallace just pushed his team owner Denny Hamlin to the side to take the lead at the Busch Light Clash. While it wasn’t completely his doing, it is what happened. Hamlin had been racing strong all night until this point. The Toyotas for both...
INSIGHT: Why Ford and Red Bull have a huge mountain to climb
Red Bull’s newly-announced partnership with Ford for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit project represents the best of both worlds. Red Bull has caught its white whale through a deal earning it significant money, brand prestige and technical support without losing control of its own propulsion destiny. Now, the focus is on the really difficult part – actually producing a competitive engine package.
Williams announces Gulf partnership, shows off updated livery
Williams has announced a new partnership with Gulf Oil when unveiling its tweaked livery for the 2023 season. The Grove-based team is finalizing its new car – the FW45 – that will include a revised sidepod concept due to updated power unit cooling options, on top of “modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces”, with the target of a more efficient car that includes greater downforce levels and improved handling.
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
Martin Truex Jr. roars back to win Busch Light Clash, his first Cup victory since 2021
After missing last year's playoffs and nearly retiring, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hopes Sunday's win is a sign of better things to come in 2023
5 biggest NASCAR storylines entering the 2023 season
It's time to check out the five biggest storylines entering the 2023 NASCAR season with the Daytona 500 under two weeks away.
The RACER Mailbag, February 8
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
