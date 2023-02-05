ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

VIDEO: Canyon's Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M. Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 dog dead, house declared total loss after fire in Booker. Updated: 13...
AMARILLO, TX
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Legal Legend Jeff Blackburn Passes Away

Amarillo criminal defense attorney Jeff Blackburn, a titan of the courtroom and a pillar of the West Texas legal community, has passed away. Blackburn’s passing was announced via social media on Tuesday night by the lawyer’s family. According to his family, Blackburn passed away after a bout with cancer. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with himself and the world,” a post from Blackburn’s son read on Tuesday night.
AMARILLO, TX
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
AMARILLO, TX
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia

Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
AMARILLO, TX
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban

Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
DALLAS, TX
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
PLANO, TX
Alex Fairly, City of Amarillo at Odds Again

The city of Amarillo and Businessman Alex Fairly are fighting again with arguments over the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. Sowder ruled the city violated many Texas laws including the Texas Open...
AMARILLO, TX

