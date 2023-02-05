Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Related
Grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo sells for record amount
Following a full-fledged bidding war, Higginbotham Insurance beat out Women Steering Business in winning the auction for the 2023 grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
KFDA
VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
VIDEO: Canyon's Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M. Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 dog dead, house declared total loss after fire in Booker. Updated: 13...
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Texas Legal Legend Jeff Blackburn Passes Away
Amarillo criminal defense attorney Jeff Blackburn, a titan of the courtroom and a pillar of the West Texas legal community, has passed away. Blackburn’s passing was announced via social media on Tuesday night by the lawyer’s family. According to his family, Blackburn passed away after a bout with cancer. “He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with himself and the world,” a post from Blackburn’s son read on Tuesday night.
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like. Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell. “No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area,...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
dallasexpress.com
TX Bill Would Kill Gas-Powered Equipment Ban
Following a week of icy weather, Dallas’ Environment and Sustainability Committee met at City Hall to hear updates on various programs and initiatives. The committee, chaired by Councilmember Paula Blackmon (District 9), is responsible for workshopping the controversial proposal that would forbid the sale and use of gas-powered landscape equipment by public, commercial, and private entities.
MySanAntonio
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
kgncnewsnow.com
Alex Fairly, City of Amarillo at Odds Again
The city of Amarillo and Businessman Alex Fairly are fighting again with arguments over the Texas Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, emphasizing what portions of Retired Judge William Sowder’s judgment each side believes he got wrong. Sowder ruled the city violated many Texas laws including the Texas Open...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Professor's 'plastic roads' designed to put Texas on path to a greener future
ARLINGTON, Texas — A civil engineering professor at the University of Texas at Arlington is using recycled and unrecycled plastic waste products to fill in cracks and reduce rutting in roads. Professor Sahadat Hossain received a nearly $950,000 grant from the Dallas district of TxDOT to implement the “plastic...
Comments / 0