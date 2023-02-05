ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, as he's managed himself the best way during his 20-year career. The King has done so much on and off the court that many fans consider him the greatest to ever do it, even above other legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record

If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

