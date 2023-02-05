Read full article on original website
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Watch: Lakers' Anthony Davis had a bizarre reaction when LeBron James made history
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a very odd reaction Tuesday night when teammate LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The unofficial NBA "GOAT" set the new mark by hitting a fadeaway jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Candace Parker on What It Means to be the First Woman to Call the NBA All-Star Game
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker reflected on her pioneering role, her decision to join the Aces, the Kyrie Irving trade and working with Shaq.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
Yardbarker
LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, as he's managed himself the best way during his 20-year career. The King has done so much on and off the court that many fans consider him the greatest to ever do it, even above other legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves
The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
Commanders land quarterback in new ESPN 2-round mock draft
It’s no secret the Washington Commanders need stability at the quarterback position. It’s why Washington is seemingly in on every veteran quarterback each offseason. It never works for various reasons. The Commanders need to find a young quarterback in the NFL draft, develop, and build around him. That’s...
NBC Sports
Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
