ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoCreighton.com

Women’s Tennis Shukla & Kendall Earn BIG EAST Weekly Honors

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton women's tennis junior Malvika Shukla (Mumbai, India) earned BIG EAST Female Tennis Singles Player of the Week, while Shukla and graduate transfer Leanne Kendall (Lakeville, Mass.) were named the BIG EAST Female Doubles Team of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Shukla and...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy