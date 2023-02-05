Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
WTHI
More vacant structure fires are being reported in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has reported more fire happening this year than normal. Recently, two vacant properties burned down in Terre Haute near 14th and Eagle Streets. The Terre Haute Fire Department says it has seen a 10% increase in fires from last year...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after Bedford police find her intoxicated outside of an abandoned home
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on drug charges after Bedford Police Sgt. Faheem Bade received a report on Friday, Feb. 3 that a woman was attempting to get into an abandoned house at 13th and U streets. The caller reported that the woman appeared intoxicated. When Bade...
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Police said the incident began when […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
1027wbow.com
Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Court Docs: Terre Haute man charged with 2020 murder appears in court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man charged with murder after a 2020 shooting incident appeared in Vigo County Court on Tuesday. 35-year-old Steven W Rickard of Terre Haute appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 on Tuesday morning for his pre-trial hearing. According to court documents, Rickard is facing charges of murder, […]
1027wbow.com
Mecca Schoolhouse repairs could cost millions
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Mecca Schoolhouse is on its way to being restored after an engineer completed an 18-page report of the building following a devasting fire last year. Officials with the building and the city said they received the report a few weeks ago. The engineer originally...
wbiw.com
UPDATED: All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after blood test not taken within the lawful time frame
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
WTHI
New business opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
MyWabashValley.com
Daviess Community Hospital program makes it easier to get care at home
Keeping a loved one at home can be rewarding and challenging for families, but the Mobile Integrated Health team from Daviess Community Hospital gives everyone a lot more peace of mind. Daviess Community Hospital, 1314 E Walnut St. Washington, IN. Call for more information at (812) 254-2760. Sponsored by Daviess...
ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
1027wbow.com
Staff and volunteers recognized at Vigo County Casa Awards dinner
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Monday night Vigo County Casa celebrated its staff and volunteers. The awards dinner was at the Vigo County Public Library. Awards were given along with dinner and presentations. Mary Knox was awarded Volunteer of the Year and Diana Fagg was awarded Staff Member of the Year.
Comments / 0