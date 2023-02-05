This past Friday, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (14-7) wrapped up the regular season with a 52-41 victory over the Auburn Lady Eagles. The win sends the Lady Mountaineers to the Class 2, Regional C tournament where they will have a first round bye as the team secured a number one seed in the sub-region. The Lady Mounties will host their quarterfinal matchup on Monday, February 20th. Their opponent is TB The Lady Mountaineers used three-point shooting and held off a potentially Lady Eagles rally to pick up their 14th win of the season. After a back and forth first quarter in which the Lady Mountaineers...

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO