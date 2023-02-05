Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Mounties Lock Up Regional First Round Bye
This past Friday, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (14-7) wrapped up the regular season with a 52-41 victory over the Auburn Lady Eagles. The win sends the Lady Mountaineers to the Class 2, Regional C tournament where they will have a first round bye as the team secured a number one seed in the sub-region. The Lady Mounties will host their quarterfinal matchup on Monday, February 20th. Their opponent is TB The Lady Mountaineers used three-point shooting and held off a potentially Lady Eagles rally to pick up their 14th win of the season. After a back and forth first quarter in which the Lady Mountaineers...
WOUB
Athens Bulldogs hold on in win over Wellston, keeping playoff hopes high
Wellston, Ohio (WOUB) – After falling to Nelsonsville-York Friday, the Athens Bulldogs head back on the road to face the Wellston Rockets. Athens would win this conference matchup 59-40, as they become 6-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference, and will remain in that fourth place spot. Before the game got...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
Comments / 0