Virginian Review

Lady Mounties Lock Up Regional First Round Bye

This past Friday, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (14-7) wrapped up the regular season with a 52-41 victory over the Auburn Lady Eagles.  The win sends the Lady Mountaineers to the Class 2, Regional C tournament where they will have a first round bye as the team secured a number one seed in the sub-region. The Lady Mounties will host their quarterfinal matchup on Monday, February 20th. Their opponent is TB  The Lady Mountaineers used three-point shooting and held off a potentially Lady Eagles rally to pick up their 14th win of the season. After a back and forth first quarter in which the Lady Mountaineers...
AUBURN, AL
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)

Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
ELKTON, KY

