Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Newberg freshman Gavin Rangel makes coach look prescient in winning Reser’s title without being seeded (126 pounds)
By René Ferrán | Photos by Leon Neuschwander Newberg coach Neil Russo fought for his 126-pound freshman, Gavin Rangel, at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions seeding meeting prior to this weekend’s edition of Oregon’s most prestigious in-season event. His admonition that “you might want ...
goeags.com
Eagles battle tough, fall to Utes
Eastern Washington men's tennis was not able to steal a win on the road against the Utah Utes today (Feb. 5). The Eagles' record now drops to 1-4 on the season, while Utah improves to 3-2. Singles. At the No. 1 spot, Steven Paz faced Geronimo Busleiman. Paz dropped the...
WWEEK
A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys
Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Channel 6000
Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
opb.org
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
OPINION: Oregon graduation numbers increase but inequity remains
Dana Haynes, managing editor of Pamplin Media Group, says Oregon graduation numbers are up however graduation inequity remains.
Hillsboro mayor calls on lawmakers to bolster semiconductor industry
As Hillsboro continues to make a name for itself as a leader in business and residential growth, the city is calling on Oregon lawmakers to bolster its semiconductor industry.
kykn.com
$1 Million Settlement Reached for Linfield University Professor Fired for Whistleblowing
As Linfield University students return to classes today for the Spring semester, a million-dollar settlement agreement between fired Professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner and Linfield University has been announced. Tenured English professor Dr. Pollack-Pelzner filed the initial lawsuit against Linfield in July 2021 for unlawful whistleblower retaliation. Linfield had abruptly terminated Pollack-Pelzer’s employment in April of that year, after he repeatedly called upon university leadership to address reports by students and faculty of sexual harassment by university trustees and the president.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon as jackpot grows to $747m
An Oregon retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Monday. Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. Players willing to risk $2 face the long, long odds of winning the big prize. No...
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
KXL
XBB.1.5 Now Predominant COVID-19 Variant In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – A new COVID-19 variant is now predominant in Oregon. Outgoing Multnomah County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines says it’s called XBB.1.5, “OHA has been tracking this one closely, it took awhile to get here, but it’s here. And it’s more contagious as each of the omicron variants have adapated…so people are thinking this may be the most contagious sub-variant yet.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE SENATOR SUZANNE WEBER: Rural Northwest Capitol Updates
Another week has passed by and I am still hard at work representing our district in Salem. I have been working on legislation to specifically address concerns I hear about every day in our community. From matters relating to education and childcare to protecting our essential industries such as fishing, farming and forestry. Rest assured that your concerns are being heard and that I am doing everything I can to make sure they are taken seriously in the capitol.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
KGW
BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down
PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
Hillsboro teen attends 65th Grammy Awards thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon
A local teen got her wish granted to attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Channel 6000
Wet and windy weather returns to Portland with latest storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your rain gear ready to go in Portland! Another round of wet and windy weather takes aim at western Oregon and Washington Sunday. The Pacific Northwest sees its latest push of moisture from a weak cold front Sunday. This latest storm will help bring snow back to the Cascades as snow elevations drop to 3,500 feet Sunday.
Comments / 0