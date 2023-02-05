Read full article on original website
Herd Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men's soccer head coach Chris Grassie announced the team's 2023 Spring Schedule on Tuesday. The Herd will participate in the Columbus Crew Spring League and defend its 2022 title. MU will begin the spring outside of the CSL against Rio Grande in Huntington on March...
Kinsey Named Top-10 Candidate for 2023 Jerry West Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men's basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men's basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215). Kinsey has tallied 20 or more points in 15 games this season.
