SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men's basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men's basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215). Kinsey has tallied 20 or more points in 15 games this season.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO