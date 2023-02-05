Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
WWII veteran in Union County turns 100
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Clothing store back in business after crash
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Robert Williams is the owner of 2310 Apparel in Old Lycoming Township. He is finally back at work at his location along Lycoming Creek Road. Just two weeks ago, the property was condemned after an SUV crashed into the building. "It was a shock. I wasn't...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Incident near Shenandoah
The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was called to an incident early Monday evening in West Mahanoy Township. Just after 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel from West Mahanoy Township and Mahanoy City were called to 121 Raven Run Road in Lost Creek for an incident involving a male trapped underneath a vehicle in a garage.
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County
The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
Fire damages house in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — Officials say a fire damaged a house Tuesday morning in Hazleton was an accident. The fire started at a duplex on the corner of Garfield and East 3rd Street around 9 a.m. According to the fire chief, the woman living in the left side of the...
Scranton offering grants to homeowners
SCRANTON, Pa. — The City of Scranton is offering grants in hopes of getting more people to buy houses or make improvements to their homes in the Electric City. More than $1 million will be available through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Scranton partnered with NeighborWorks and the Agency...
Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
wkok.com
Route 405 OPEN Near Watsontown After Crash
WATSONTOWN — A multi-vehicle crash near Watsontown has closed down a portion of Route 405 during the early afternoon Tuesday. According to emergency communications, the crash was reported around noon between Main Street in Watsontown and Susquehanna Trail in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, involving two vehicles, with a truck into an embankment.
$5 million scratch off sold in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth a whopping $5 million was sold to a lucky customer in Monroe County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Weis Market on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg. The winning ticket was a “$5 Million Money Maker”, a $50 game that […]
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
Comments / 0