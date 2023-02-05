ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

usfdons.com

Rams Outlast Dons in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Back in action up over a mile high, the USF Dons women's tennis team (1-2) battled hard against a tough Colorado State Rams team (2-1) in the altitude before ultimately coming up short on the road Sunday afternoon by a 4-3 final score. USF got off...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Dons Defend Title at The Valley Invitational

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Returning to a place where they had previously had success, the University of San Francisco women's golf team defended their title in Bakersfield to begin the week as the Dons captured the team title at The Valley Invitational for the second straight year while Riana Mission claimed her first individual win at the collegiate level.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

