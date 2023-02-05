Read full article on original website
ucmathletics.com
Big Sixth Inning Leads No. 13 Mules Past Flagler in Houston Sunday, 7-5
HOUSTON, Texas – A four-run sixth inning helped No. 13-ranked Central Missouri Mules baseball rally from an early deficit and post a 7-5 victory over the Flagler Saints in the Houston Winter Invitational Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, at Minute Maid Park. The Mules (1-2) are scheduled to host Arkansas...
kshb.com
Parents of former Kansas basketball starter Christian Braun talk living through child's championship game
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII, their parents will most likely be in the stands, or undoubtedly watching the game from home. The parents of Jason and Travis Kelce are surely feeling the excitement...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
Arizona-based Chiefs fans ship hundreds of pounds of Kansas City barbeque
Before the lunchtime rush could even form a door outside Joe's KC, the Kansas City barbecue mainstay was already filling more than 100 orders for barbeque destined for Arizona.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Kansas City breaks daily record temperature set in 1904
KCI reached a temperature of 71 degrees Monday. The previous daily record for Feb. 6 was 70 degrees set in 1904, back when Theodore Roosevelt was president.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
missouribusinessalert.com
Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses
In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not...
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
Man drowned after driving car into pond near Warrensburg
A man drowned after driving his car into a pond early Sunday morning. It was at the Fairfield Inn Suites outside Warrensburg, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fun non-binding resolution meant to congratulate the Chiefs for making the Super Bowl devolved into controversy this week, as some Jackson County legislators voted against the measure based on what they call “poor sportsmanship”. The resolution was brought up during Tuesday’s Jackson...
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Activity report January 20-26
8:12 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on W. Broadway in Plattsburg. 8:43 a.m.: Animal call on Maple in Plattsburg. 10:25 a.m.: Burglary (not in progress) on Plattsburg St. in Lathrop. 10:32 a.m.: Careless and imprudent driving on 116 Highway in Clinton County. 11:20 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on SE...
1 dead in fatal crash between tractor-trailers on I-70 in Lafayette County
An Oak Grove man died in a crash Wednesday morning between two tractor-trailer trucks in Lafayette County, Mo.
KCTV 5
Officials ID man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man. Police indicated the...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Chinese Spy Balloon Flies Over Excelsior Springs…Again?
Early in the week it was widely reported that there was a Chinese spy balloon flying over the Northwest part of the country. By Friday, citizens of Excelsior Springs and The Lawson Review were reporting it flying over the Excelsior Springs area. But is this the first time? It is now being widely reported that there have been spy balloons in the past, with there being three occurrences during the last presidential administration and one other with the current administration. Back in June of 2019, we previously reported that there were three mysterious orbs that appeared in the sky. We wonder now…were those spy balloons, too? You be the judge!
Jackson County meat processor fined again for CO2 workplace exposure
A western-Missouri meat processor faces fines again after federal inspectors found that employees has been exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide.
