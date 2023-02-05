Early in the week it was widely reported that there was a Chinese spy balloon flying over the Northwest part of the country. By Friday, citizens of Excelsior Springs and The Lawson Review were reporting it flying over the Excelsior Springs area. But is this the first time? It is now being widely reported that there have been spy balloons in the past, with there being three occurrences during the last presidential administration and one other with the current administration. Back in June of 2019, we previously reported that there were three mysterious orbs that appeared in the sky. We wonder now…were those spy balloons, too? You be the judge!

