Warrensburg, MO

ucmathletics.com

Big Sixth Inning Leads No. 13 Mules Past Flagler in Houston Sunday, 7-5

HOUSTON, Texas – A four-run sixth inning helped No. 13-ranked Central Missouri Mules baseball rally from an early deficit and post a 7-5 victory over the Flagler Saints in the Houston Winter Invitational Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, at Minute Maid Park. The Mules (1-2) are scheduled to host Arkansas...
WARRENSBURG, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses

In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s Activity report January 20-26

8:12 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on W. Broadway in Plattsburg. 8:43 a.m.: Animal call on Maple in Plattsburg. 10:25 a.m.: Burglary (not in progress) on Plattsburg St. in Lathrop. 10:32 a.m.: Careless and imprudent driving on 116 Highway in Clinton County. 11:20 a.m.: Stealing (not in progress) on SE...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
excelsiorcitizen.com

Chinese Spy Balloon Flies Over Excelsior Springs…Again?

Early in the week it was widely reported that there was a Chinese spy balloon flying over the Northwest part of the country. By Friday, citizens of Excelsior Springs and The Lawson Review were reporting it flying over the Excelsior Springs area. But is this the first time? It is now being widely reported that there have been spy balloons in the past, with there being three occurrences during the last presidential administration and one other with the current administration. Back in June of 2019, we previously reported that there were three mysterious orbs that appeared in the sky. We wonder now…were those spy balloons, too? You be the judge!
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

