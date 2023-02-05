Read full article on original website
Hextall: Tuning Out Sullivan? Pack Your Bags
CRANBERRY — Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years. He passed. But Hextall also left no doubt that if he determines any player...
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Yardbarker
Hextall Seems to Indicate Penguins Trade for 3rd Line, Won’t Dump Top Pick
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins need to improve their chemistry, especially on the much criticized third line. They will not make merely a shakeup trade, and a Penguins trade involving their first-round pick, at least for a salary dump, is basically off-limits. Penguins GM Ron Hextall addressed the media...
Tim Benz: If anyone is happy about 'hitting the reset button' for Penguins, it should be Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was clear in his directive for his struggling players upon their return from the All-Star break. The Penguins limped into their week off by dropping two games in a row and four of six. So Sullivan told his squad to “hit the reset button” before they got on the ice Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game
Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top 5 Career Goals/Goal Performances
Welcome to Dustin Brown Appreciation Week! We're now just five days out from raising the #23 into the rafters of Crypto.com Arena forever. The two-time Stanley Cup champion captain has left an imprint on the organization that few across the sport have matched over the years. From being the first King to touch the Stanley Cup, to owning multiple franchise records, Brown's impact on the Kings will never be forgotten. Over an 18-year career with the Kings and only the Kings, Brown retired with franchise lead in games played with 1,296 and recorded 712 points (325-387=712).
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Shut Out Kraken 4-0 in Horvat's Home Debut
The Islanders bury four goals in fourth straight victory, while Bo Horvat scores in home debut. UBS Arena was buzzing on Tuesday night with loud ovations for three reasons: Bo Horvat's first goal as an Islander, Ilya Sorokin's stellar 31-save shutout, but most importantly, the Islanders' fourth consecutive win. Nine...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS
FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
NHL
Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+
Features highlights, behind-the-scenes footage from run to championship last season. "The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with...
NHL
Tkachuk of Panthers leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6,...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
