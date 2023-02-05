ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landmark Essex County Catering Venue is Closing After 66 Years

WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5.

In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”

Many people posted their Manor memories and expressed sadness about the closing, speaking about their weddings, proms, bar/bat mitzvahs, christenings and other joyful occasions celebrated there.

The Knowles statement also said, “As those who know us are certain, our hearts have always been (and always will be) with The Manor. It was the very first of our family’s properties, grown year over year to something incredibly special to us. It has been an immeasurable part of our life’s work for over 66 years. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve labored side-by-side through it all.”

The Knowles family had owned the Highlawn Pavilion, The Pleasantdale Chateau and the Ram’s Head Inn in Galloway, NJ. They sold the Highlawn Pavilion last year, and Ram’s Head is no longer in business.

Founder Harry Knowles began his hospitality career at the Robin Hood Restaurant in Clifton where he met his future wife, Doris (the owner’s daughter). After serving in the Army Air Force, he owned a vending machine and jukebox company before purchasing The Moresque Restaurant, which he named The Bow and Arrow Manor as a nod toward Robin Hood Restaurant.

He and his wife renovated the Manor (they dropped “Bow & Arrow” from the name) after English and French country houses by purchasing antique furniture and decor from a store called London Silver Vaults in the UK. They raised their own produce and sourced food locally, well before it became fashionable. Their hospitality earned many awards including The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Awards, NJ Bride “Love It” award, Best of MyWedding, Manhattan Bride Best of 1017, Best of Essex and more.

The Knowles family thanked their dedicated staff and customers. “We owe unending gratitude to all those of you who chose to come to The Manor, whether to celebrate the most important milestone moments of your life or simply for an enjoyable evening out.”

