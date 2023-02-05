ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

FOX43.com

Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
POTTSVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Superfan prepares for 26th Super Bowl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For many people, a trip to the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Say that to Larry Spegar of Jessup, and he'll say he's en route to have 26 of them. "Now, this year, 2023, with Super Bowl 57, will be 26 years in a...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Sean Clifford balances time as NFL prospect, entrepreneur

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford capped his career at Penn State with a victory in the Rose Bowl and now he is in pursuit of a career in the NFL. The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Amazon's Alexa predicts Eagles will win the Super Bowl

YORK, Pa. — The latest expert to weigh in with a prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl is Alexa, the AI assistant for Amazon. And if you're a "Go Birds" kind of person, you're going to be happy with it. If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Locked On Eagles host offers his prediction

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The matchup will feature a number of intriguing storylines, including brothers Jason & Travis Kelce facing off for opposing teams, former Eagles' coach Andy Reid now coaching the Chiefs, and the first Super Bowl ever with two Black men starting at quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

