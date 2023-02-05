POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO