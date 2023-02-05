Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
FOX43.com
Friendly Super Bowl wager could bring Pennsylvania delicacies to Missouri
PHOENIX — The Birds aren't the only assets that might be flying back to Pennsylvania after the Super Bowl. The Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers of Commerce and Industry have entered into a friendly wager based on the results of the big game. The stakes? Coveted regional delicacies. The winning...
FOX43.com
Is Jalen Hurts ready to outduel Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl LVII? | Locked On Eagles
Is Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ready to outduel QB Patrick Mahomes? Will the Eagles throw the ball more against the Kansas City Chiefs defense?
FOX43.com
Pottsville man wins Super Bowl tickets
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For Brandon Kessock, what started off as a trip to see some friends quickly turned into a chance to head to Super Bowl 57. "So I was stationed here for six years, and a couple of my friends were deployed from various locations and came back around. I said perfect lineup of the stars to come see my friends and head to Phoenix to see some of the pre-Super Bowl stuff," the Pottsville man said.
FOX43.com
Stopping Travis Kelce is the key to Philadelphia winning Super Bowl LVII | Locked On Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII features the two top seeds in the NFL playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are 16-3 this season including the playoffs, both offenses have scored exactly 546 points, and both have MVP finalist quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
FOX43.com
Superfan prepares for 26th Super Bowl
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For many people, a trip to the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Say that to Larry Spegar of Jessup, and he'll say he's en route to have 26 of them. "Now, this year, 2023, with Super Bowl 57, will be 26 years in a...
FOX43.com
Sean Clifford balances time as NFL prospect, entrepreneur
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford capped his career at Penn State with a victory in the Rose Bowl and now he is in pursuit of a career in the NFL. The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."
FOX43.com
Amazon's Alexa predicts Eagles will win the Super Bowl
YORK, Pa. — The latest expert to weigh in with a prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl is Alexa, the AI assistant for Amazon. And if you're a "Go Birds" kind of person, you're going to be happy with it. If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna...
FOX43.com
Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Locked On Eagles host offers his prediction
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The matchup will feature a number of intriguing storylines, including brothers Jason & Travis Kelce facing off for opposing teams, former Eagles' coach Andy Reid now coaching the Chiefs, and the first Super Bowl ever with two Black men starting at quarterback.
