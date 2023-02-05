Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Men's Basketball Visits Navy Wednesday Night in Annapolis
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Bucknell goes for a third straight win against teams in the top half of the Patriot League standings when it pays a visit to Navy on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall. The Bison defeated third-place American last Wednesday at Bender Arena -- the Eagles then turned around and handed Colgate its first Patriot League loss -- and then Bucknell beat fourth-place Army at home on Saturday to sweep the season series from the Black Knights.
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Improves on Day Two at Bay Point
PANAMA CITY, Fla. – — The Bucknell women's golf team improved by 18 shots over its first-round score with a 329 total on day two of Lipcomb's Lady Bison Bay Point Classic. FreshmanPaige Richter was the low Bison for the second straight day with an 80, followed closely by Kayla Yi with an 81.
BUnow
Bloomsburg University Shuttle Tracker is HERE
After many months of development, the Bloomsburg University Bus Tracker is officially here. The development of the tracker is thanks to the Community Government Association (CGA). They have been working on getting the tracker up and running for the last two semesters. CGA Vice President Matt Yurkunas said “The shuttle...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
tourcounsel.com
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One killed in accident at West Mahanoy garage
LOST CREEK #2 – One person was killed when a vehicle he was working on fell atop him in a garage here Monday. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and Mahanoy City responded to a home in the 100 block of Raven Run Road, between William Penn and Raven Run, around 6pm for the accident.
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
wkok.com
Box Culvert Project for AOAA Still in Permitting Phase
COAL TOWNSHIP – The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area continues making progress in more ways than one. First, it’s still working toward making its crossing at Route 125 safer for riders. Director of Operations Dave Porzi, “We applied for a grant a number of years ago with DCNR and with help from them, we are now in the stages of getting a highway occupancy permit to put this 12×12 box culvert under the state highway so that riders can cross safely.”
therecord-online.com
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Geisinger seeks volunteers for pet therapy program
Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees. “We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program...
