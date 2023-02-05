COAL TOWNSHIP – The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area continues making progress in more ways than one. First, it’s still working toward making its crossing at Route 125 safer for riders. Director of Operations Dave Porzi, “We applied for a grant a number of years ago with DCNR and with help from them, we are now in the stages of getting a highway occupancy permit to put this 12×12 box culvert under the state highway so that riders can cross safely.”

1 DAY AGO