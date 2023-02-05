Is Inter Milan vs AC Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

AC Milan might not be capable of defending their Serie A title this season, given Napoli’s form and consistency, but they will be doing everything possible to ensure they secure a Champions League berth again.

Second place - along with third and fourth - are very much up for grabs in Italy’s top flight and five clubs are battling for those spots, including Inter Milan .

It’s Inter who are second right now, AC in sixth, but with only two points between the rivals it can all change every weekend at the moment - particularly as they meet in the derby on Sunday evening.

Injuries have hit both clubs this term but the San Siro crowd, for Inter’s home match this time around, will be demanding nothing less than victory to keep Napoli in sight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the derby.

When is the match?

Inter Milan face AC Milan on Sunday 5 February, with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

In the UK, this match is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic remains sidelined for Inter, while key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is also out - but central partner Nicolo Barella should return.

AC Milan are also without their No1, Mike Maignan out for the long haul, while there are also doubts over Ismael Bennacer’s availability after a thigh injury. Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi are all out.

Predicted lineups

INT - Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lukaku, Martinez

ACM - Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao

Odds

Inter 42/41

Draw 28/11

Milan 31/10

Prediction

Inter to edge out their rivals this time and remain the club in the driving seat for the runners-up berth. Inter 2-1 AC Milan .