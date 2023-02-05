ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGrbE_0kd7xYNX00

Napoli might be running away with a huge lead in Serie A , but behind the champions-elect is a fierce battle for Champions League spots.

Five clubs are fighting over the other three places, including Inter Milan and AC Milan - who meet each other on Sunday night.

These two rivals are the most recent teams to claim the Scudetto, though both are well off the pace in the title fight this term. Inter are second, AC sixth, but only two points separate them heading into this fixture, while Inter are 13 behind Napoli.

The Rossoneri are four without a win in the league, while Inter bounced back to winning ways last time out at Cremonese.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the derby.

When is the match?

Inter Milan face AC Milan on Sunday 5 February, with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

In the UK, this match is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic remains sidelined for Inter, while key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is also out - but central partner Nicolo Barella should return.

AC Milan are also without their No1, Mike Maignan out for the long haul, while there are also doubts over Ismael Bennacer’s availability after a thigh injury. Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi are all out.

Predicted lineups

INT - Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lukaku, Martinez

ACM - Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao

Odds

Inter 42/41

Draw 28/11

Milan 31/10

Prediction

Inter to edge out their rivals this time and remain the club in the driving seat for the runners-up berth. Inter 2-1 AC Milan .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Sporting News

How to watch UEFA Champions League on TV and live stream in Australia

The UEFA Champions League is back and we are heading into the business end of the tournament with the knockout stages. There will be several blockbusters in the round-of-16 stage including a titanic tie between 2018 finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool. Other teams to be involved include PSG, Chelsea, Bayern,...
Yardbarker

Italian Media Highlight How Francesco Acerbi Has Become Bedrock Of Inter Milan’s Defense Amid Uncertainty & Inconsistency

Inter look to have found a source of real stability in their backline amid a climate of uncertainty in the form of veteran defender Francesco Acerbi. This is highlight by Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who argue that the Nerazzurri have made a very fortuitous decision in signing the 34-year-old on the advice of Simone Inzaghi, as he has become a bedrock of their defense.
The Independent

Football rumours: Los Angeles FC nearing loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

What the papers sayPierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set for a move away from Stamford Bridge. Metro, citing Le10 Sport, says the Chelsea striker is on the verge of completing a loan move to Los Angeles FC for the remainder of the campaign. The 33-year-old has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Barcelona last summer.Staying with Chelsea, the London Evening Standard reports the club are in advanced talks over possibly extending the contract of veteran defender Thiago Silva. Any potential deal would push the Brazilian’s contract into 2024 and past his 39th birthday.Elsewhere, Jarrad Branthwaite is being hunted by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gamblingnews.com

Liverpool vs Everton Premier League Odds, Time, and Prediction

The Reds are sitting in the No. 10 position in the Premier League with a 0-1-3 record since the start of the year. Everton are in slightly better form (1-0-3), but they’re still stuck in the relegation zone. Liverpool vs Everton Odds. MoneylineOdds. Liverpool-200 Draw+350. Everton+500. Goals Over/UnderOdds. Over...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Sporting News

Club World Cup odds: Real Madrid favorites to win annual FIFA tournament in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual event that pits the continental champions from each confederation against each other in a global tournament to crown a worldwide club title winner. Usually, the European champion, qualifying as last year's UEFA Champions League winner, takes the crown as the European clubs...
Yardbarker

Coupe de France: How Marseille Plans to Defend Lionel Messi, per Valentin Rongier

While Neymar Jr. returns to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup after dealing with groin pain, the attack will likely run through Lionel Messi to avoid putting too much on the 31-year-old’s plate. Nonetheless, despite Messi potentially being the offensive figure for the capital club in their Coupe de France Round...
Yardbarker

Juventus triggers clause to sign Locatelli permanently

Juventus has reportedly triggered the permanent clause in Manuel Locatelli’s loan move. The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Sassuolo last season after his superb Euro 2020 campaign. The Black and Greens allowed him to move to Turin on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy