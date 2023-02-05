Read full article on original website
acusports.com
Men's Golf Signs Cooper
ABILENE – Abilene Christian University men's golf added state champion Preston Cooper from Highland Park High School to the 2023-24 roster. Cooper won the 2021 UIL 5A State championship and the 2021 Legends Junior Tour Fall Challenge. In 2022, he captured the AJGA Under Armour Jordan Speith championship and placed fifth at the AJGA Accenture NW Arkansas Classi.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/6): Dick leads Kansas past Texas for crucial Big 12 win
(Lawrence) -- Kansas (19-5, 7-4) recorded a pivotal Big 12 Conference win with an 88-80 victory over Texas (19-5, 8-3). Gradey Dick had a big game with 21 points while DaJuan Harris Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kevin McCullar Jr scored 16 points, Joseph Yesufu came...
acusports.com
Softball looks to build on experience for year two in the WAC
ABILENE - Wildcats softball is coming off their best win total in the last four seasons after finishing 25-26 and 15-9 in conference play in 2022. Abilene Christian returns a bulk of their team from a season ago and will look to build on their experience to become a contender in 2023. ACU's roster consists of three seniors, seven juniors, six sophomores, and six freshman. With a combination of returning experience and an infusion of youth, Coach Farler is ready to take another leap with her program.
acusports.com
'Cats get much-needed Monday victory over Utah Valley
ABILENE — Redshirt freshman Addison Martin led the way with 20 points, Bella Earle and Maleeah Langstaff each tallied 11, and the ACU women's basketball team got a much-needed win Monday afternoon at Moody Coliseum over Utah Valley to get back to .500 at 11-11 and back to 5-6 in WAC play. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant rebounding performance, topping the Wolverines (5-17, 2-9 WAC) on the boards, 47-23. ACU never trailed in the game, and is now 1-1 on this home stand that wraps up on Thursday night. ACU is in the midst of playing four games in eight days, and will host California Baptist later in the week before heading to UTRGV.
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
‘The sky is the limit’: Kansas man makes flying look easy with paramotor
NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – For Lucas Niehues, keeping his feet on the ground is easier said than done. 27 News spoke with Niehues, a local paramotoring enthusiast hailing from Nemaha County, about his unconventional hobby. Niehues relies on a paramotor, or powered paraglider, to take to the skies, capturing some truly eye-catching photos and […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
WIBW
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward...
KVOE
Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones to retire
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have a new leader in the next few months. Superintendent Herman Jones, a one-time officer for Emporia Police and Emporia State Police and Safety, has agreed to retire effective July 1 after more than 45 years in law enforcement. Jones is an Emporia State graduate and Distinguished Alum, also serving as a Highway Patrol trooper and Shawnee County sheriff earlier in his career. He became Highway Patrol superintendent in 2019 after the top two officers resigned under pressure following allegations of domestic violence and other misconduct, but Jones was eventually accused by the Kansas State Troopers Association of wrongful firings and low morale — and by others within the department of retaliation or sexual assault.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021. Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life. “This is what I grew...
Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
kggfradio.com
Man Sets Grass Fire Near Governor's Mansion
A man remains in jail after authorities say he intentionally set a grass fire near the Kansas governor’s mansion. The Topeka Fire Department says police arrested the 36-year-old man while firefighters worked to put out the blaze Monday afternoon. Authorities say the man was seen lighting the fire that burned six acres. The fire department needed nearly two hours to put out the blaze, but a city spokesperson said it was contained quickly so that the fire never got closer to the mansion than between 200 yards and 300 yards. Gov. Laura Kelly was not there at the time of the fire.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
KVOE
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
WIBW
Two-car crash slows traffic Wednesday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash early Wednesday slowed traffic at a south Topeka intersection. The crash was reported around 6:25 a.m. at S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard. A maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and a gray Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had...
