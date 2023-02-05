ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

auwolves.com

Alden, Green Named Alvernia Athletes of the Week

Reading, Pa. (Feb. 6, 2023) - Men's Ice Hockey junior Hunter Alden and Men's Basketball senior Malik Green were named Alvernia Athletes of the Week for their performances during the week of January 30 - February 5, 2023. Alden scored two of Alvernia's four goals in a come-from-behind 4-3 win...
READING, PA

