Youngstown, OH

Women's Basketball Surges Past IUPUI For Home Win

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky women's basketball program secured a huge conference win Monday evening, getting revenge on the Jaguars of IUPUI inside Truist Arena by a final score of 79-69. THE FACTS. FINAL SCORE: Northern Kentucky – 79, IUPUI – 69 LOCATION: Truist Arena...
Hall Places 14th Overall to Close Out Motor City Classic

ORLANDO – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program wrapped up action at the 2023 Motor City Classic Tuesday afternoon from the Rio Pinar Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The Norse were led by junior Hannah Hall who finished round three with a score of 77 overall. Hall...
Baun, Bihl Continue to Pace Norse at Orlando

ORLANDO – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program continued play at the 2023 Motor City Classic Monday morning through the afternoon from the Rio Pinar Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla. Northern Kentucky continues to be led by individual Brooke Bihl who currently sits in a tie for...
New coaches named at Crestview High School

CONVOY — The Crestview Board of Education met in a special session Monday night to hire two head coaches. Cole Harting was named head football coach while Cindy Lamb was named head girl’s soccer coach. “The purpose of this special board meeting is to allow the board to...
Six hoop teams in AP Basketball Polls

Three girls & boys basketball teams are ranked in this weeks Associated Press polls. Canfield is the highest ranked girls team and Lowellville the highest ranked boys program. Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. DIVISION II. 1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103 1. (tie) Tol. Cent. Cath....
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side. Police were called about 10:30 p.m. for gunfire in the 100 block of Millet Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home there with four bullet holes as well as a car that had a bullet hole in the back window.
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child's home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that's left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and …
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
