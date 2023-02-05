YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side. Police were called about 10:30 p.m. for gunfire in the 100 block of Millet Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home there with four bullet holes as well as a car that had a bullet hole in the back window.

