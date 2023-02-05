ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

goaugie.com

Augustana Men’s Tennis Slips Up to Open Season

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Augustana men's tennis team saw fight but ultimately fell in a pair of matches over the weekend. The Vikings fell 6-1 to Midwestern State and 7-0 to MSU Denver in Kearney, Nebraska. Quotable. "The guys really competed well," Augustana assistant coach Jared Hofer said. "MSU...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Viking Women’s Tennis Sweeps Weekend

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Augustana women's tennis team opened 2023 dual action with a pair of wins in Kearney, Nebraska over the weekend. The Vikings topped Midwestern State, a fellow school receiving votes in the top-25, 4-2, on Saturday. On Sunday, Augustana swept past MSU Denver, 7-0. Quotable. "The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Streff Earns NSIC Track Athlete of the Week Honor

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Augustana indoor track & field's Cami Streff has been named the NSIC Track Athlete of the Week. This is Streff's second weekly honor of her career. She claims this honor following her performance in the 800 meter dash and 4x400 relay at the Bison Open this past weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – February 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLCoyotes 3, Wild 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28 Centerville 49, Chester 48 Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32 Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58 Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54 Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU commencement ceremonies moved off campus

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University officials announced Tuesday that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 will be held May 6 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings. The school shared that the move from campus is due to construction in Frost Arena as that facility...
BROOKINGS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday

If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday

It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

