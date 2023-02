TROY, N.Y. - While RPI hockey games are typically action-packed and filled with excitement, this weekend's men's games will have numerous added activities that will undoubtedly enhance the experiences of those in attendance. The festivities begin with RPI Spirit Day and include a retrospective of both the women's and men's programs, a Winter Carnival, the men's hockey alumni game, a ceremonial puck drop by Lloyd Bauer '55, two critical ECAC Hockey contests - including the 45th Annual Big Red Freakout! with special jerseys - and more.

