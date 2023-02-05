Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Man "Humiliated" After Seeing Girlfriend Having Sex With Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
nddist.com
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
NBC26
New Green Bay restaurant takes away food allergy fears
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Food allergies are growing at an alarming rate, and intolerance is even more so. Green Bay restaurant The Farmacy’s grand opening was Monday. Their menu is completely clean. Owner and Chef Lauren Posa have spent two years making and perfecting a menu that...
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
radioplusinfo.com
2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal
Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 6. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday February 6, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WNCY
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
