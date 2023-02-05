Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot
WASHINGTON — A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history — a Powerball prize worth more than $750 million. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas. The Powerball jackpot had...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Ashland woman wins tickets to Super Bowl LVII
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Linda Hurlston won big at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, but not at the slot machines. "I am excited, it’s wonderful," Hurlston, who currently lives in Schuylkill County, said. "I’ve never won a prize like this. It’s really just amazing."
