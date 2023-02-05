ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEP-TV 16

Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot

WASHINGTON — A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history — a Powerball prize worth more than $750 million. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas. The Powerball jackpot had...
AUBURN, WA
Ashland woman wins tickets to Super Bowl LVII

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Linda Hurlston won big at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, but not at the slot machines. "I am excited, it’s wonderful," Hurlston, who currently lives in Schuylkill County, said. "I’ve never won a prize like this. It’s really just amazing."
ASHLAND, PA

