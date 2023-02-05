Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
GoColumbialions.com
Ivy Madness Headed to New York City in 2024
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Ivy League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will move to New York City in 2024, hosted on the campus of Columbia University's Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. The decision for next year comes after renovations to Levien Gymnasium were completed sooner than anticipated at the...
GoColumbialions.com
Longtime Assistant Baseball Coach Jim Walsh Leaving Program After 17 Seasons
NEW YORK- Longtime Columbia baseball assistant coach Jim Walsh is leaving the program after 17 years to become the varsity head coach at Union City High School, where he has taught since 1996. At Columbia, Walsh served as bench coach then became first base coach. His duties included working with...
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament. Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285 John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Hackettstown Businesses Searching for New Hires
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — While driving through Hackettstown, there are several signs saying “now hiring” in the windows. Most businesses are searching for part-time employees, but some are open to offering full-time positions. Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown is one of those businesses. “You will learn responsibility, life lessons and join us in being a positive part of the community,” owner Carl Boos said. Boos is looking to hire someone who would be open to becoming a pretzel twister, baker and working in the front at the register. “Everyone does every position here,” he said. Because of the equipment, all employees must be 18 and older. Boos...
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
shsnews.org
The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers unique opportunity to all
The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers the community all sorts of possibilities for people who want to put on skates and have fun. A popular destination for children of all ages, the Big Wheel offers a variety of activities to the public, including regular sessions throughout the week, roller hockey, after-school programs, home-school skates, and tiny tots meant for kids below the age of five.
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County
The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle fire in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
WOLF
Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
Wildlife center in the Poconos in need of donations
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue. Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property. The issue is not impacting any of the animals, but...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Wayne County
HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Wayne County sold a lucky customer a $1 million PA Lottery Scratch-Off. According to Pennsylvania Lotter, Tri-State Tobacco on Wellwood Avenue in Hawley sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off. Tri-State Tobacco receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton area restaurant, opening Friday, to specialize in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new restaurant in the Palmer Town Center. Hoolala K-Chicken & Ramen House, specializing in Korean fried chicken, Japanese ramen and bubble tea, is set to open Friday at 759 S. 25th St., next to Jill's Hallmark, partner Michael Zhuo said.
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
