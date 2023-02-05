ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

GoColumbialions.com

Ivy Madness Headed to New York City in 2024

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Ivy League Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will move to New York City in 2024, hosted on the campus of Columbia University's Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. The decision for next year comes after renovations to Levien Gymnasium were completed sooner than anticipated at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WBRE

Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
DALLAS, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
EASTON, PA
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Hackettstown Businesses Searching for New Hires

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — While driving through Hackettstown, there are several signs saying “now hiring” in the windows. Most businesses are searching for part-time employees, but some are open to offering full-time positions. Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown is one of those businesses. “You will learn responsibility, life lessons and join us in being a positive part of the community,” owner Carl Boos said. Boos is looking to hire someone who would be open to becoming a pretzel twister, baker and working in the front at the register. “Everyone does every position here,” he said. Because of the equipment, all employees must be 18 and older. Boos...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
shsnews.org

The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers unique opportunity to all

The Big Wheel Roller Skating Center offers the community all sorts of possibilities for people who want to put on skates and have fun. A popular destination for children of all ages, the Big Wheel offers a variety of activities to the public, including regular sessions throughout the week, roller hockey, after-school programs, home-school skates, and tiny tots meant for kids below the age of five.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle fire in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Wildlife center in the Poconos in need of donations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue. Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property. The issue is not impacting any of the animals, but...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Wayne County

HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Wayne County sold a lucky customer a $1 million PA Lottery Scratch-Off. According to Pennsylvania Lotter, Tri-State Tobacco on Wellwood Avenue in Hawley sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off. Tri-State Tobacco receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

